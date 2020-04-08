Picture Reveals Heart of a Teacher

Saying after saying reminds of the passion teachers bring to the job. And not distance nor a glass door can quench the fire in Jamie Allen of Heath.

She teaches at The Fulton School, a private school that's now been closed for weeks.

Every week, Allen delivers work packets to her students. And in one recent delivery, the parent of one of Mrs. Allen's third graders caught her reflection in the door as she waved and smiled at the boy.

Allen's mom, Ida Jones, sent us the picture, saying "She became very emotional because she misses her students so much."

A glass door may physically separate Allen from her students, but hearts stay connected.