A Dallas family is on a quest to give back in a unique way this holiday season and it’s a part of a much larger movement.

Christian Gerber, 3, is a cancer survivor and will work with the Resilience Gives organization and its Socks with Stories: Pay it Forward campaign.

Tuesday, children who have beaten cancer will donate 4,000 pairs of socks to kids who are still in the battle.

To date, the group has given more than 12,000 pairs of socks and donated $145,000 to pediatric cancer research.