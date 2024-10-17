Pay-what-you-can restaurant celebrates milestone

A restaurant in Fort Worth that operates on a pay-what-you-can model celebrated a milestone this week and it's something good.

The nonprofit Taste Project announced it has officially served more than 250,000 meals at its Taste Community Restaurant on South Main Street.

The restaurant prides itself on three things: healthy, quality meals made from fresh ingredients, a menu with no prices, and everyone dining together.

Guests pay what they can afford; pay what they'd typically pay or pay what they'd typically pay plus a little extra to help a neighbor in need.

“While it’s easy to count the number of meals we serve at Taste Community Restaurant, it’s harder to quantify the deeper changes we see in our community as a result,” says Jeff Williams, founder and chief executive officer in a news release.

Another thing that sets apart the restaurant is the reliance on volunteers. Shifts are available in the kitchen, welcome, or service teams.

The Taste Project will open its second Taste Community Restaurant later this year at 200 N. Cooper St. in Arlington.