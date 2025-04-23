Patient prom helps sick kids experience magical night

It's prom season in North Texas, a rite of passage for high school teenagers. A new effort to give that experience to kids in the hospital is something good.

Children's Health and the Dallas Cattle Baron's Ball are partners in a magical night for young patients who can't be at their school's prom. The two did it last year, and it was such a hit, the Children's Health Patient Prom returns this coming Friday evening with a cosmic cowboy theme.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Seventy-five teenagers getting care in the hospital and outpatient clinics are invited to the prom.

Local retailers Neiman Marcus and JCPenney provide the dresses and suits with professional hairstyling by Drybar, manicures from Lisa Ogle, and makeup done by Brite Beauty.

Organizers say it's all about celebrating and uplifting teenage patients, giving them the chance to experience the magic of prom - and putting some joy, confidence, and a sense of normalcy in their lives.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Dallas Cattle Baron's Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and has raised over $105 million for cancer research since 1974. The majority of the research is conducted right here in DFW. It's legendary Live Auction raises more than $1 million every year.

Country music’s biggest names have entertained at the ball throughout its 50-year history, including Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Waylon Jennings, Brooks & Dunn, Clint Black, Dwight Yoakam, Big & Rich, Toby Keith, Sugarland, Brad Paisley, and Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood.

The 2025 Ball, sponsored in part by NBC5 and Telemundo 39, is Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Southfork Ranch.

Co-Chairs Courtney Derderian and Nina Sachse chose ALL CYLINDERS as this year's theme. It represents “the momentum we have as an organization after a record-breaking year,” the co-chairs said, continuing, “ALL CYLINDERS symbolizes what we accomplish when our 100-woman committee puts their drive and passion into this cause.”

The entertainment for the 2025 Ball will be announced on Wednesday, May 14.