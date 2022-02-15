Orchestra Partnership Helping Save Music Programs in Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD is partnering with some of the best young musicians in North Texas to make a difference in local schools.

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra, one of the leading youth orchestras in the country, is expanding its Music Capacity Building Program in more than 20 schools across the district.

Teachers said skill levels have diminished during the pandemic and schools are in danger of losing funds for their music programs.

That's where the orchestra steps in, placing top musicians within struggling schools to turn around music test scores required by the state and provide private lessons to students.

In turn, their work saves that schools' music program.

“Community outreach is integral to the identity of Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra, and partnering with Dallas ISD to ensure all students have access to music was a natural extension of our organization,” said Cathy Hernandez, Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Executive Director and former musician in the organization. “When our conductors started entering the schools and meeting with orchestras, we realized the need for not only talent and resources, but also the need for customized plans for these orchestras to pass their annual statewide tests and ensure continued access to the programs for years to come.”

GDYO

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Hernandez said as a greater need was continued to be seen for the program, it was vital that it be expanded. GDYO directors are currently customizing plans to improve Dallas ISD bands and orchestras.

So far, the program has impacted the lives of 4,000 students and counting in DISD.

If your children are interested in joining GDYO, auditions are now open for the 2022-2023 season. Musicians accepted to GDYO will be notified during Summer 2022 and rehearsals for the upcoming season begin at the end of August 2022.

GDYO offers an extensive scholarship program to ensure that all students who are offered positions are able to participate. Approximately 20 percent of GDYO musicians receive scholarships based on need.

For more information, visit www.gdyo.org.