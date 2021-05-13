Opal Lee, ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,' Re-Releases Children's Book Before Holiday

North Texas trailblazer Opal Lee is doing something good by re-releasing her book, “Juneteenth: A Children’s Story Book.”

Lee’s re-released book will feature all-new original illustrations, a refreshed design, updated copy and a dedicated section for teachers and parents.

The 94-year-old has been on a mission to educate people, especially younger generations about the history of Juneteenth, for years.

Lee has walked thousands of miles from Fort Worth to Washington to ensure June 19, the oldest U.S. celebration of the end of slavery, becomes a national holiday.

Lee says she’ll do whatever it takes until that happens. She calls herself a “little old lady in tennis shoes getting in everybody else’s business.”

Copies of the re-released version of "Juneteenth: A Children’s Story" are available at most online retailers and of course, Lee’s website.

ONLINE: https://www.opalswalk2dc.com/books

She wants you to get you a copy in time for Juneteenth.