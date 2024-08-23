Olympian, North Texas resident leads nonprofit TrackGirlz

Frisco resident Mechelle Lewis Freeman is still celebrating her incredible showing at the Paris Olympics, leading two superstar USA relay teams to victory.

But when the former Olympian and world champion isn’t coaching some of the fastest people in the world, she is also giving back to her community.

The Maryland native founded TrackGirlz in 2015 hoping the youngest athletes know their worth.

Since its inception, they have empowered more than 200 girls annually through their programs. They have awarded more than $50,000 through their grant program providing access to new uniforms, travel costs, track and field club membership fees, and training equipment, such as racing wheelchairs to ensure inclusivity.

“Each year, we provide over 50 direct mentorship opportunities with Olympians, would-class women track and field athletes and coaches and trailblazers from the TrackGirlz community,” Lewis Freeman said.

TrackGirlz is also partnered with AAU getting access to more than 70,000 email database members to distribute programming and information useful to help young athletes make it to the next level.