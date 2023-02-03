NYT Bestselling Children's Author to Visit Arlington Library

Something good is happening at the Arlington Public Library on Saturday, February 4. It’s all in an effort to encourage children to follow their dreams with the help of a nationally recognized author.

New York Times bestseller and Newbery Medal winner Jerry Craft will make a stop at the George W. Hawkes downtown library in Arlington. His conversation will include a lesson in Black history as well. Craft, who is the author and illustrator behind the #1 New York Times bestselling book “New Kid”, became the first, Black Newbery award-winning graphic novelist in the awards 100 years of existence.

“I never thought anything like this could happen being an African American man,” Craft said. “I never thought I could actually win a Newbery award, but then it happened. I hope kids look at me and know they can do the same thing.”

“I know what it is like being a kid who was a reluctant reader. I was like that. I only liked looking at comics. I really wanted to create something that kids would enjoy reading,” Craft said.

Craft spends much of his time traveling the country hoping his story will inspire kids to know, they can truly do what they want in this life.

Craft will also give away 50 new books to the first 50 kids who come to the event on Saturday that starts at 11:00a at the library located at 100 S. Center Street in Arlington.