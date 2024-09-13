Nourish Change Breakfast returns to help local community pantry

The leaders of Crossroads said they are meeting the urgent need for quality, nutritious food by distributing meal essentials to an average of 1,100 households every month.

In 2023, we distributed approximately 12.5 million pounds of food, equivalent to 10,416,666 meals.

The facility gets a lot of support from the community and depends on the success of their Nourish Change Breakfast each year to help close the financial gaps when it comes to feeding the food insecure. This year is no different.

"We host it here inside of the warehouse. So we really allow people to see what is happening when families and Children and seniors come in to actually shop for their groceries," Benaye Wadkins Chambers, President and CEO of Crossroads said. "But also they're able to see that this vast amount of food that we distribute out into the community as a partner with the North Texas Food Bank."

The facility on Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas is hosting its third annual Nourish Change Breakfast celebrating the accomplishments of people who have disrupted the course of food insecurity with innovative solutions.

This year’s speaker is celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern. He is known for addressing food insecurity while also addressing climate change. He has said that food insecurity, waste, and the climate crisis are intertwined. Zimmern is also a United Nations World Food Program Goodwill Ambassador.

"I've done a lot of events in my career and I was really intentional when we talked with our board about starting this event to bring in speakers like Andrew Zimmern who will create a new understanding around this issue. Andrew has been on the White House Council for Hunger and Food insecurity. He's on the UN Council. He is an advocate against food waste and how we can avoid that. He's a real advocate for this issue and expanding the knowledge beyond," Wadkins Chambers said.

The third annual Nourish Change Breakfast is happening on Friday, October 11 at Crossroads. Arrival is at 7:30 a.m. with the program starting at 8:00 a.m.