Northwest ISD Teacher Builds Reading Fort to Keep Kids Engaged

One North Texas elementary school teacher didn't let the winter weather stop him from encouraging his students to read.

Brian Droege, a 4th-grade teacher at Kay Granger Elementary, and his four kids built a "Winter Reading Fort" in their front yard. They hauled snow in five-gallon buckets, shaped it in 76 snow blocks, and five hours later, the reading fort was ready.

Books and pillows were added to make it as comfy as possible for neighborhood kids to take a break from playing in the snow and read.

Droege also recorded videos of himself reading books, like “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats, to share with his class, in addition to encouraging children in the neighborhood surrounding Kay Granger Elementary to stop by.

The sign in front of the fort read “a seasonal extension of the summer garage library.”

Back in July 2019, the Droeges created a neighborhood library in their garage. It was featured on NBC 5 and also got the attention of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Monday, Feb. 22 will be a student holiday in Northwest ISD. Crews have been repairing damage caused by flooding and staff will use Monday to prepare classrooms for students.



Read Dr. Warren's letter to families here: https://t.co/Ee1w9jiQyA — Northwest ISD (@NorthwestISD) February 20, 2021

The winter weather will have campuses in the Northwest ISD closed for one more day. The district designated Monday as a student holiday to give staff time to prepare classrooms for students on Tuesday.

In a note to families, the superintendent said more than half of the schools had damage from last week’s winter storm.