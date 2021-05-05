northwest isd

Northwest ISD Students Fired Up About Pottery Competition

The pandemic cancelled Claytopia 2020, but the contest is back in 2021

By Deborah Ferguson

Northwest ISD

Clay pots are bringing something good in the Northwest ISD. It's in the form of a pottery competition called Claytopia at Eaton High School in Haslet.

For two weeks, kids have spent advisory periods at the pottery wheel hoping to convince judges they have the skills to become a champion.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the "Chopped-style" competition, potters use pottery wheels and glaze nesting bowls and pinch pots during the preliminary week. During championship week, potters are “chopped” from the competition, while remaining competitors advance by creating distinctive clay objects, including a vessel with a lid and handles, while also participating in personal reflections and interviews.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Luka Doncic 9 hours ago

Luka Makes a Name for Himself… and Others

Katherine Nelson, Visual Art Department Lead at V.R. Eaton High School, said in a news release this year's event makes up for last year’s thwarted competition.

“Last year, COVID-19 canceled our competition, but this year we are determined to compete! Our art students will be highlighted and judged on the skills they have been learning throughout the school year. These kids are excited to finally participate in Claytopia and show off their talents," she said.

Everything was taking shape and the competition was in its final stages with a winner set to be announced on April 30, but the storms last week caused a power surge at Eaton, and the kilns went down.

The champion of Claytopia 2021 will be announced Wednesday or Thursday.

This article tagged under:

northwest isdeducationpotteryhasley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us