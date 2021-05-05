Northwest ISD Students Fired Up About Pottery Competition

Clay pots are bringing something good in the Northwest ISD. It's in the form of a pottery competition called Claytopia at Eaton High School in Haslet.

For two weeks, kids have spent advisory periods at the pottery wheel hoping to convince judges they have the skills to become a champion.

In the "Chopped-style" competition, potters use pottery wheels and glaze nesting bowls and pinch pots during the preliminary week. During championship week, potters are “chopped” from the competition, while remaining competitors advance by creating distinctive clay objects, including a vessel with a lid and handles, while also participating in personal reflections and interviews.

Katherine Nelson, Visual Art Department Lead at V.R. Eaton High School, said in a news release this year's event makes up for last year’s thwarted competition.

“Last year, COVID-19 canceled our competition, but this year we are determined to compete! Our art students will be highlighted and judged on the skills they have been learning throughout the school year. These kids are excited to finally participate in Claytopia and show off their talents," she said.

Everything was taking shape and the competition was in its final stages with a winner set to be announced on April 30, but the storms last week caused a power surge at Eaton, and the kilns went down.

The champion of Claytopia 2021 will be announced Wednesday or Thursday.