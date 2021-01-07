North Texas Teen Delivers Personal Notes of Encouragement to Young Hospital Patients

A North Texas teenager spent her winter break doing #SomethingGood to make others smile. She wrote more than 120 cards of encouragement for patients at Children's Medical Center Dallas.

Each handwritten card, wishing them well during an ongoing pandemic.

“You're so loved, and very strong, you are so beautiful,” said Byron Nelson High School Senior, Reagan Caussey. “Happy Holidays! I hope you have an amazing day. Stay positive, I hope you stay smiling, it brightens up the whole room.”

Caussey says she's always enjoyed spreading kindness and seeing people happy, and she wanted to do something a little different and personal. She says she hopes kids feel encouraged after reading her notes, and happy to know that someone who doesn't even know them is thinking of them.

“It makes me feel really happy. You always have to spread kindness and be positive about everything, because you never know what people are going through and how they feel,” said Caussey. “That project probably took me an hour every day. I just sat down, and wrote notes. A couple of hours every day could make a huge difference in the world.”

Reagan says she wants to be a nurse and plans to attend the University of Arkansas in the fall.