North Texas Rotary Club Donates $161,000 in COVID-19 Relief

Rotary District 5790 raised more than $160,000 in only 10 days for COVID-19 relief efforts in North Central Texas.

"Hoping to raise a modest $25,000 to restock local food pantries and provide medical supplies to local hospitals, local Rotarians and a global partner in Australia put out the call to club members and friends, and raised a shocking $161,000 in 10 days," said Peter Scott of Rotary District 5790.

"Texas Health Resources Hospitals received $63,679 on Friday to purchase needed supplies. Funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment, testing kits, thermometers, hazmat suits, and other consumable medial goods," said Scott.

Soon, the Tarrant Area Food Bank will receive nearly $58,000 to help replenish much-needed food staples. All agencies have had at least a 50% increase in demand for food since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Other Hospitals and food pantries West of the Metroplex will receive funding as well," Scott said.