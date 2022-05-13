something good

North Texas Nonprofit Provides Millions of Meals to Fight Food Insecurity

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tango Charities is at it again working to get food into the hands of people who need it most around North Texas.

The Dallas-based organization has hosted 25 monthly events across the country.

Since 2015, there have been Feed the City events in five countries, 13 states, 54 cities with more than 80,000 volunteers providing more than five million meals for those who need them.

They are hosting another Feed the City event Saturday, May 14 starting at 8:30a at the Bowl and Barrel at the Shops at Park Lane.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

something goodDallasNorth Texasnonprofitfood insecurity
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us