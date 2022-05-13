North Texas Nonprofit Provides Millions of Meals to Fight Food Insecurity

Tango Charities is at it again working to get food into the hands of people who need it most around North Texas.

The Dallas-based organization has hosted 25 monthly events across the country.

Since 2015, there have been Feed the City events in five countries, 13 states, 54 cities with more than 80,000 volunteers providing more than five million meals for those who need them.

They are hosting another Feed the City event Saturday, May 14 starting at 8:30a at the Bowl and Barrel at the Shops at Park Lane.