North Texas Neighbors Help Older Adult in Need

Neighbors in a North Texas community went to the home of an older woman, knowing she was trying to stay indoors, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They stopped by and asked did she need anything.

“One of my mom’s favorite things is oatmeal, but she had run out,” said Rachel Riveria.

When those kind neighbors found out she had none left, they did something good. They made sure to grab her some at the store and drop it off on her doorstep. A simple gesture going a long way.

