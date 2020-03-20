coronavirus

North Texas Neighbors Help Older Adult in Need

By Laura Harris

Neighbors in a North Texas community went to the home of an older woman, knowing she was trying to stay indoors, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They stopped by and asked did she need anything.

“One of my mom’s favorite things is oatmeal, but she had run out,” said Rachel Riveria.

When those kind neighbors found out she had none left, they did something good. They made sure to grab her some at the store and drop it off on her doorstep. A simple gesture going a long way.

NBC 5 is asking you to share more of these stories. Show us how people are helping people in your neighborhood! Send us a picture or video and the information to isee@nbcdfw.com and you just might see your story on the air.

