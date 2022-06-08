North Texas Motorcycle Club Helps Man With Spina Bidifa Achieve His Dream

Every day, we invite you to tell us something good, and one NBC 5 viewer felt that her nephew's motorcycle ride was worthy.

Becky Acuff sent video to NBC 5 that shows a group of motorcyclists helping Kevin Worthy get into a side car.

Worthy was born with spina bifida and is paralyzed from the armpits down, but there was no stopping his dream.

Acuff says he wanted to be president of a biker's group, and last month, a motorcycle club called Possums Den made that dream come true.

"He was sworn in as the honorary president and led over 60 motorcycles from Bangs to Brownwood, riding in a sidecar." Acuff wrote in her email to NBC 5. "It was truly an amazing day filled with joy and gratitude. I wanted to share these videos with you to try to bring that joy into your hearts."