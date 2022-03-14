North Texas Man Battling Cancer Gets Final Wish to Get Married

Denzel Green, 54, was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago.

He’s currently a patient at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie. There, he has been receiving weeks of radiation and chemotherapy to treat cancer in his spine, liver and colon.

Green was told his prognosis was not great and one of his final wishes was to marry the love of his life, Teresa Ann Graves.

The two met 15 years ago when she went to get her car serviced at Green’s automotive shop in DeSoto. They said it was love at first sight.

When the hospital staff found out about what Green really wanted, they decided to do something good. On February 18, the two were married at the hospital’s chapel in a small ceremony that included flowers a cake, a photographer and of course, all their favorite people from the hospital. Green’s pastor was even on hand for the nuptials.

“I want to tell the world that I married the love of my life,” Green said in the chapel.

One hospital team member said there wasn't a dry eye in the chapel once they said, "I do."