84-Year-Old North Texas Internet Celebrity Gets His Own Day

A birthday is something to celebrate and when the mayor of your town proclaims it your day, it's Something Good.

That's what happened when Richland Hills Mayor Edward Lopez stopped by the birthday celebration for Steve Austin. He declared Sept. 4, 2022, Steve Austin Day.

It's the latest accolade for a man who gained internet fame posting simple cooking videos.

We met the man known as Old Man Steve back in March 2020. His simple videos recorded in his one-bedroom apartment went viral. They racked up millions of fans and likes on TikTok with most coming from followers decades younger.

"It helps me pass the time. I enjoy doing it and I enjoy the interaction that I get from the people that watch it," Austin told NBC 5 that year. "The interaction with the young people has really been nice. And them calling me Grandpa, 'I want you to be my grandpa,' or 'I wish I had a grandpa like you,' and that sort of thing," he said.

Two years later, Steve is still at it.

He turned 84 over the weekend. And Old Man Steve is launching into his 85th year with more videos and more laughs.