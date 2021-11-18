North Texas HS Band Earns National Honor

The Hebron Marching Band in Carrollton has been winning awards since they hit the field in 1999. This year is no different.

The band was just crowned 2021 State UIL 6A Marching Band Champion and BOA San Antonio Super Regional Champion.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

That moment in life when dreams come true and all you ever wanted for a group of amazing Directors and kids aligns with the stars! We are on top of the world tonight! Thank you ⁦@TheHebronBand⁩! We are so proud of you! BOA & STATE CHAMPS! #AIATT ⁦@Hebron_HS⁩ #HPND pic.twitter.com/daHsmTPzhR — Amy Boughton (@Amy_Boughton) November 10, 2021

They also won awards for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect.

Currently, the band is getting ready for their performance in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day. They will be representing the Lewisville ISD and the surrounding region. They are only one of six Dallas bands invited to the parade since 1970.

More than 300 students will be traveling to California and they are still raising money to ensure everyone can get there. They've posted donation information on their website.