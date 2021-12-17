North Texas Foundation Celebrating 20 Years of Placing Foster Children

A North Texas nonprofit is celebrating 20 years of changing lives this weekend: matching foster children with forever families across the state.

“I actually remember sitting in a meeting one day and they were talking about all the troubles and all the gang violence and all the things that are going on in our community,” said Sharon Grandberry, Founder of The Grandberry Intervention Foundation. “I recall looking up at the ceiling and heard a voice say, you’re that somebody,” said Sharon Grandberry, Founder of The Grandberry Intervention Foundation.

Sharon Grandberry says that’s where it all started, two decades ago she stepped out on faith, quit her job, and accepted what she saw as a higher calling. She started the Grandberry Intervention Foundation, or T.G.I.F., based in Fort Worth.

In the past 20 years, her foundation has helped to place over 5,000 foster children, of all ages in a loving, and stable home.

“These are average children,” said Grandberry. “Yeah, they have average problems just like your biological children have problems, but you know it’s the commitment that you have that makes a difference.

The foundation is hosting it’s 20-year reunion gala Sunday evening in Rockwall.

There are a number of ways you can do “Something Good,” and get involved with the nonprofit, whether that’s becoming a foster parent, or helping to place a foster child in a forever home. T.G.I.F. has offices in Fort Worth, Beaumont, and Houston.

https://www.tgifoundation.org/