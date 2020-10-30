North Texas Family's Halloween Light Display for Charity

If you drive by the Browne family home in Parker, you'll notice it's not quite like all the rest on the street.

"We've been doing this for about eight years. We call it the Browne Family Holiday Light Show and we have been doing it just to see the smiles on people's faces who drive by," Kenneth Browne said.

This year, the light show has taken on a new meaning.

"We wanted to help children enjoy the holiday season. We don't ask for monetary donations. We just want people who drive by for the socially distant fun to drop off a toy for our toy drive," Browne said.

The Browne's are holding a toy drive to benefit Collin County Toys for Tots. Browne said he understands the hardships many families are going through, especially this year and want to help in anyway they can.

The Browne's will take down the Halloween lights after the holiday and change them to a Christmas theme at their home at 2701 Dublin Park Drive, Parker TX 75094.