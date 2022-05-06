North Texas “Do-Gooders” Join Forces to Spread Good News

It’s like two superheroes for good are joining forces to shine a light on the good news around their community.

Jan Osborn, creator of the blog website, Dallas Doing Good, and The Good Foundation are partnering to do just that.

“The strategic partnership between the Good Foundation and Dallas Doing Good will focus on promoting social reform and advocacy in the areas that need it most," Osborn wrote in a press release. "By sharing resources and passion, the two organizations will be able to advance their causes of enriching and supporting the people and communities of Dallas."

Osborn said she hopes their efforts not only bring joy, but also encourage those who can to act, and do good in their own communities.

ABOUT DALLAS DOING GOOD: Dallas Doing Good is a media platform that reports positive news in North Texas through interviews with activists, volunteer opportunities, and a local event calendar. Their purpose is to be a North Texan guide to nonprofits and encourage individuals to get involved with the causes that touch their hearts.

ABOUT THE GOOD FOUNDATION: The Good Foundation, created as the Kleinert Foundation in 2017 by Ashlee and Chris Kleinert, is a private family foundation dedicated to serving populations in need.