North Texas Dentistry Serves Thousands During Pandemic

A North Texas dentistry is doing something good by continuing their mission to serve others in need across Dallas-Fort Worth.

MINT dentistry founder Dr. Field Harrison and his wife, Sabrina, have joined employees and volunteers to give away boxes of groceries for people who are experiencing food insecurity.

The latest giveaway was this past Saturday in Cedar Hill.

Through the past nine weeks of grocery giveaways, the dentistry has provided 4,000 boxes of groceries, or 84,000 meals, during this pandemic. Each box containing a week's worth of food.

People simply lined up in their cars, got a box of food and a message of hope.

Saturday, they’re helping folks get back to work, hosting a job fair at the Highland Hotel in Dallas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be looking to fill 53 open jobs.

MINT dentistry is hiring for positions in dental/medical billing, scheduling, insurance, as well as for registered dental assistants (RDAs) and registered dental hygienists (RDH). Offers will be made on the spot for qualified applicants. People who attend the career fair are advised to wear business professional attire and to bring several copies of their updated resume.

For more information on that: www.MINTdentistry.com