Catch Up & Read is a Dallas-based nonprofit that organizers said is the only one of its kind in North Texas.

The reading intervention program works to close the literacy gap by crunching numbers, seeing where students are, pooling technology resources, and enhancing educator preparedness in what they call proven practices in English and Spanish.

In April, Park Place Dealerships helped to bring awareness to the nonprofit by helping to equip children in underserved communities with the resources they needed to succeed in literacy.

The objective is to have the students in the 18, Dallas ISD schools they serve, to be reading on level by 3rd grade.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Research shows that students are four times more likely not to graduate from high school if they aren't reading proficiently by 3rd grade and that is why Catch Up & Read organizers say they are working around the clock to help with that.