North Texas Church Provides Free Prom Dresses, Accessories for Girls in Need

The Prom Closet at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano is opening again this year providing prom attire and accessories, free of charge, for girls around North Texas.

This year’s event is from February 7-9, February 11, and February 13-18.

According to the church’s website, Prom Closet was created to provide a unique shopping experience for young ladies who because of finances would be unable to attend prom. Prom Closet organizers and volunteers confirm that not only is the need great, but the impact the dress makes on the girl and her family is immeasurable.

The first year, Prom Closet provided 35 dresses to local high school girls, and in 2022, 803 girls from 483 schools received dresses and accessories, all donated by community members, local groups, corporations, and businesses

To make it all possible, they are also accepting monetary donations, as well as gently used or new dresses, shoes and jewelry.

Donation drop off information: Park in the large North parking lot off Mira Vista. Look for the North Entry sign on the building. Enter North Lobby through the door at the end of the covered walkway. Leave donations on the Dress Rack in North Lobby.

Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m.-Noon

Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-Noon

Food pantry distribution and access into the parking lot and the building might be difficult on these days.

Appointments are open now.