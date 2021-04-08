North Texas Brothers Inspire Others to Donate the Gift of Life

Two North Texas brothers share a bond that is unlike anything most of us will ever experience.

The gift of life.

Juan Hernandez saved the life of his brother, Adrian, by donating a kidney -- creating an unbreakable connection.

"I can do school. I can do baseball again, as normal," said Adrian.

Adrian was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a condition that damages the kidneys, when he was just 3 years old. After trying to treat the condition with medication his kidneys failed, and he spent two months at Children's Medical Center Dallas.

When Adrian was placed on the transplant list, Juan knew he wanted to help his little brother. After many tests, physicians confirmed Juan was a match and was be able to donate his kidney in August of 2019.

Nearly two years later, Adrian and Juan are showing brotherly love like no other, inspiring others to consider being a living organ donor.

"I always knew that I wanted to donate my kidney ever since he was diagnosed with kidney problems, and that was about 8 years ago. Eight years ago I hated sports, I hated working out, but when I found out that he needed a kidney, I realized that I needed to live a healthier life to become a potential donor," Juan said.

"I was nervous, but it wasn't really an option to not do it because I knew it was good for me,” said Adrian. “I knew it was going to get me further in life, and I knew I was going to be better. I'm happy for myself and my brother."

Adrian says he's feeling good and excited to be back on the pitching mound.

Register to become an organ, eye and tissue donor: www.donatelife.net/register