North Texas Boy's Bluebonnet Art Wins Milk Bottle Design Contest

A brand of milk on shelves now is doing something good to make life better for kids in a partnership with Children's Health.

For 40 years, Volleman's Family Farm has served Texas families fresh milk from its dairy on the outskirts of the Hill Country.

In 2023, the dairy is doing something new, and it involves a boy named Luke.

Luke, 9, is a behavioral health patient from North Richland Hills. He entered a contest last December to design art for milk bottles.

His Texas Bluebonnet design won and is now on Volleman's Family Farm milk bottles in hundreds of grocery stores across Texas.

For every bottle sold with Luke's design on it sold, a portion of proceeds goes back to help Children's Health make life better for children.

In an email to NBC5, Kendall Rowden with the Children's Medical Center Foundation says, "Children’s Health is interested in partnering with other companies to help us raise money “to make life better for children.” If a company is interested in learning more about how they can engage in a similar campaign or another corporate-related partnership they can email kendall.rowden@childrens.com.

She adds, "Children's Health℠ has been increasing access to care in recent years for children facing mental health challenges through our numerous programs and by embedding specialists in community pediatric practices. Our mental health experts include psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists who diagnose and treat mental health concerns. Children’s Health is committed to expanding access to behavioral health services for children when and where they need them most."

The special bottles are being sold at several grocery stores in North Texas until they run out. The list of locations is here.