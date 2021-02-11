North Texans Keep ‘We're All About The Dress' Charity Open

Dedication and passion for helping others are keeping a North Texas charity going.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, “We’re All About The Dress,” which provides free, new, or gently used prom dresses for those who can't afford one, can stay open a little longer.

Janie Tillery-Wood's need to serve others came true nearly 13 years ago. Girls can come in, pick a dress, then choose from a selection of shoes and accessories, and all they have to do is provide a student ID.

Tillery-Wood says it’s all about keeping dreams alive.

In 2013 she added wedding dresses for women who are in the military or whose fiancé is serving in the military.

"I'm doing it in honor of my brother. He was a Navy Seal,” said Tillery-Wood in 2015. “He wanted us to do this for them and said, 'I want you to donate,' and this is my way of giving back."

The shop was closed for four months in 2020 due to COVID-19, and rent and utilities did not stop. That’s when Tillery-Wood says her dream to make dreams come true almost came to an end, when she announced she would be closing her shop, Feb. 1.

But, North Texans stepped up to keep the doors open, and that’s something good.

Tillery-Wood says donations are still needed to pay rent and utilities because that’s what keeps this special foundation alive.

ONLINE: Donate here to keep this foundation alive.

“We’re All About the Dress” Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/WereAllAboutTheDress/