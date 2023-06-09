Nonprofit helping mothers in recovery raises record-breaking $200K

A North Texas nonprofit is celebrating something good.

The Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center hosted their second annual Mothers’ Brunch on Saturday, May 21. That event raised $200,000, a record-breaking haul for the organization.

"Nexus Recovery Center is honored and thrilled by the generosity at the 2nd annual Mothers' Brunch," Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Recovery Center said. "The recovery journey has peaks and valleys; we find hope and joy that we have so many that are willing to stand with us through it all."

Money raised from the Mothers' Brunch will support the mission of Nexus Recovery Center and ensure that mothers with substance use disorders can receive needed services to rebuild their lives and heal alongside their children.

Ormand said that Nexus provides hope for all women and their families who strive to live healthy, resilient lives. It is one of the few treatment centers in Texas that serves pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy, before and after childbirth, and invites women to bring their children with them into treatment.

“Events like this are critical to Nexus' mission as they provide fundraising, community building among their supporters, and allow them an opportunity to share more about their mission,” Ormand said.