Dallas

Nonprofit Ensures Seniors Are Never Forgotten During Pandemic

Marsha Evans has gone above and beyond to bring joy to residents living in nursing home and long-term care facilities

By Alanna Quillen

Lawrence Jenkins

We want to highlight the hard work of a Dallas nonprofit and a dedicated woman who is doing something good for local seniors.

Marsha Evans of The Senior Source runs their Friendly Visitor Program, which normally brings volunteers into assisted living and nursing facilities to spend time with seniors.

With those facilities on lockdown, many people are still cut off from the outside world.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 21 mins ago

Mystery Monolith Found in Fort Worth

But that hasn't stopped her.

When the pandemic hit, Evans immediately transformed her program to make sure seniors are never forgotten.

“Can you imagine when you have a small room, you may have a roommate or you may not? Can you imagine how lonely and isolated those residents have been for almost a year?" she said.

She organized nursing home car parades and outdoor musical performances. She's hosted donation drives of snacks, greetings cards, games and iPads to facilities in need.

And most importantly, Evans organized hundreds of volunteers from across the country and world to connect with residents through FaceTime calls and Zoom parties.

“I look at it as paying it forward, as long as we are living, we one day will grow old and we may have to be in a long-term care home. And we just hope that we have people that will do the same thing for us," she said.

Evans' volunteer force works with more than 300 senior facilities in Dallas County alone, impacting thousands of residents.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for The Senior Source Friendly Visitor Program or donate supplies, click here. You can also email Marsha Evans directly at MEvans@TheSeniorSource.org.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to The Senior Source, click here.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us