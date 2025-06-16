New dog park connects residents to companions in Dallas senior living community

A North Dallas teen is doing Something Good by turning his Eagle Scout project into a permanent gift for seniors and pets.

Parsons House Preston Hollow Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted a “Rib-Bone Cutting” ceremony over the weekend to mark the grand opening of Parsons Paw Park, a new dog park designed to bring joy to senior residents and their furry friends.

The park is the result of a community service project led by Mason Moore, a rising senior at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. As part of his journey to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Moore took on the challenge of creating a safe, inviting space where residents, pets, and therapy animals can connect and play.

"Parsons House Preston Hollow is honored to be a beneficiary of Mason's hard work, which has resulted in a safe and enjoyable space for our families and their pets," said Executive Director Joyce Miller.

The event drew families, local leaders, and dog lovers for a day of celebration on Saturday. Highlights included a dog adoption drive with the Humane Society of Dallas County and Dallas Pets Alive, where attendees had the chance to meet and adopt dogs of all ages, along with fun activities for the residents made possible by a volunteer group from Mason's school.

“Dallas Pets Alive and Humane Society of Dallas County are proud to partner with Parsons House Preston Hollow for this special event,” said Sara McGoldrick, vice president of Animal Operations. “The creation of Parsons Paw Park is a beautiful example of how communities can come together to support both people and pets. We're excited to be part of a day that celebrates adoption, companionship, and the compassion of young leaders like Mason.”

The park includes benches for residents and visitors to relax and sit with their dogs. Community leaders say it's more than just a park — it’s a place where connection and healing can flourish.

Studies have shown that spending time with animals can reduce loneliness, increase physical activity, and improve mental well-being among seniors. Parsons House staff say the dog park will complement their existing programs involving therapy dogs and pet-friendly activities.