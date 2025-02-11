NBC 5's Ryann Jones returns to Northwest ISD to read to local students

It's always #SomethingGood when NBC 5 gets a chance to read to local elementary school kids.

NBC 5's Ryann Jones went back to her old stomping grounds, W. R. Hatfield Elementary School, as part of the "Northwest Reads" event last week.

On Feb. 5, Northwest ISD welcomed community members into their classrooms, both in-person and virtually, to read to students.

W. R. Hatfield Elementary School is where Ryann discovered her passion for meteorology, and she hopes to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

She read "The Meteorologist in Me" by Brittney Shipp, a fellow meteorologist out of Philadelphia. The story follows a little girl who dreams of becoming a meteorologist and has to overcome doubt and believe in herself.