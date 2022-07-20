Musical Theater Group Awarded a $75K Project Innovation Grant

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is doing something good in North Texas. It's awarding its latest round of Project Innovation grants to a few local nonprofits.

Kids Who Care was awarded the largest grant of $75,000.

"We don't take this lightly. It's a huge grant and a huge vote for what we're trying to do with our children," said founder and executive director Deborah Jung.

For 35 years, the nonprofit in Fort Worth has produced original musicals to empower kids, grow leaders and change thinking.

Jung prides herself on a company that cherishes the child, reflects diversity and is willing to speak out on current issues.

"Our kids still look like kids. They look like they just hopped off a bicycle or ran in. So you get real kids speaking to real issues and because we're artists, it has a punch that people will listen to because it's dramatic and beautiful," Jung said.

Forty percent of the performers received the needs-based Hope Scholarship which is named after Jung's grandmother. The grant money will equal the playing field and support opportunities for all children.

"So, when we go to New York or Italy or L.A. or Houston with our tour, our hopes need to be undergirded to go with us. So 40% of our kids need that to go out into the world," Jung said.

The next performance for Kids Who Care is an original music called 'Look Up.' It challenges audiences to put down devices, look up and examine the impact the digital world has on our lives, good and bad.

Tickets are on sale now for performances July 29 through July 31.

Presented by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation in partnership with NBC and Telemundo stations in 11 markets, Project Innovation is strengthening our communities by providing funding to local nonprofit organizations that are solving everyday problems. In 2022, this station will award $315,000 to exceptional nonprofit programs that are addressing local community issues in an innovative way.