Music for the Soul

The sound of good music will calm anyone’s soul, even if it’s just for a moment.

The North Texas music group, Viola Power, did something good by taking their talents to the Carrollton Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The sound of familiar hymns and longtime favorites filled the parking lot at the rehabilitation center. Due to COVID, visitations have been suspended, but residents and staff came outside, wearing masks and socially distanced to enjoy the moment.

Viola Power is made up of about 18 of the best high school and college students across DFW committed to bringing joy, and just great music to their community.

“I just enjoy it. I enjoy the music and I enjoy people,” said resident Rollin MacDuffie.

“And it just makes me so happy that we’re able to share our music so often to people who really need it,” said Jacqueline Liu, Member of Viola Power. “Whenever I look at my audiences, or whenever my group performs, and you see your audience's reactions, it’s just pure happiness or adrenaline coursing through my entire body. I love being able to spread this type of love for music like contagiously.”

Viola Power is part of the JDR Music Academy in Plano. The group tries to do special performances as often as they can, of course with COVID-19 and safety at the top of mind.