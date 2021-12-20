More Than 600 Families Get Early Christmas Help

More than 600 families in need received an early Christmas gift thanks to Catholic Charities.

The faith-based, social services agency distributed 4,469 Christmas gifts during their annual Christmas Gift Distribution on Dec. 11.

It’s a program that selects presents from the client’s personal wish list and packs them for each family to pick up. More than $250,000 was spent to purchase the gifts and support the efforts that started more than nine months ago.

The response was made possible by the Angels of Charity, CCD’s women’s auxiliary. The men’s auxiliary helped with traffic control and other important safety measures at the distribution event.