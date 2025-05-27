Mom pushes for communication boards to help the nonverbal

The City of Fort Worth recently recognized Apraxia Awareness Day, the condition that keeps her son from speaking.

Fort Worth City Hall did something good for a mom advocating for her son and others who share his disorder. The city declared May 14th Apraxia Awareness Day.

Kendra Frank's little boy Elliott has CAS - Childhood Apraxia of Speech and Autism. Apraxia is a neurological speech disorder in which a person knows what to say, but the brain and mouth don't work together.

"It’s a lifelong disorder. We go to therapy four times a week because of it," Frank said.

Elliott took the proclamation from City Hall to school the next day, where teachers wore blue in support of their apraxia warrior.

Ellliott uses an augmentative and alternative communication or AAC board to communicate. He points to pictures to tell his mom and others what he wants. Kendra started a nonprofit to get personalized communication boards in every public space.

English and Spanish versions are now used in fire stations, parks, museums, and schools, among other places around North Texas.

"I met with the places to show them how to make them, and they did it. This way, they can edit it when they have new exhibits. Coming soon: Kimball Art Museum, Dallas Arboretum, and Amon Carter Museum of Art," she said in an email. In a May 18th post on social media, Kendra told followers she'd been asked to create a Chick-fil-A communication board. "I can't help but get excited thinking about how independent he will feel when he can order for himself at his favorite spot! What an empowering experience this will be!" she wrote.

Through the nonprofit Elliott's Voice, Kendra is working to break down communication barriers and give nonverbal individuals a way to express themselves and advocate for AAC boards around Texas. "At Elliott's Voice, we believe: Communication is different for everyone. And every voice matters," is the nonprofit's tagline.