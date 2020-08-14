Mom, 3-Year-Old Son Travel to 11 Countries, 18 States

TeAndra Taylor and her son Carson, 3, have more stamps on their passports than many people will have in a lifetime.

For Taylor, who grew up an Army brat, it has always been about exposing her son to as much travel as possible.

The coronavirus pandemic has revamped the way the Mansfield mom sees travel. She said it has forced her to realize, you don't have to take trips to distant lands to appreciate what's right in your own backyard. She hopes to inspire others to think the same way.

"There are a ton of things that you can do. Like a lot of the trips we have been doing during quarantine, I try to find things where can social distance. Where Carson can have his mask and still feel like a kid. I'm able to see him happy instead of us being cooped up in the house all day," Taylor said.

Taylor also started a website/blog.

"I started a mommy travel blog to encourage parents especially African American parents to start to travel with their kids. Many parents believe that everything you wanted to do and everywhere you wanted to go, stops once you have kids! And That should not be the case," Taylor said.

"My mission is to provide tips, tricks and hacks to make traveling with your children more efficient," Taylor said.

Taylor has also written a children's book, with the help of her son, that was released on Amazon in July. It's called "Captain Carson's Adventures."