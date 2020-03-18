Mineral Wells Lunch Ladies Keep Serving

The Mineral Wells ISD will stay closed until April 6, so the lunch ladies are coming together to do something good for kids in the district’s six schools. They are bagging up meals that students can grab and go.

“Mineral Wells ISD is aware the closing of our schools presents challenges for our families. We also know that many of our students depend on the healthy lunch they eat at school,” the district said on its Facebook page.

The district’s nutrition department and volunteers with a program called Backpack Buddies teamed together to get the meals and get into kids’ hands

Superintendent John Kuhn says on Tuesday, they handed out 380 meals and they’ll do it all week at Travis Elementary, 1001 SE MLK Jr. Street from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

One of the parents told Kuhn on his Facebook page, “I have 6 kids at home. For all the craziness going on, y’all are making it easier on this mama. Thank y’all ladies for all y’all do. This means so much to my family.”

And, Tuesday morning, as the ladies prepared to serve the district’s students, the local Starbucks in Mineral Wells was there, too, helping the helpers.