Midlothian Students Beat Competition With Idea for Mallets

Thursday is the last day of school in the Midlothian ISD, and some students will end the year with something good to celebrate.
The students on a team called Mallet Heads won the district's "Shark Tank" competition.
Students pitched their product and business plans to judges last week.
For the Mallet Heads, the product was a set of interchangeable mallets for drums and percussion instruments. The idea won!
And the Mallet Heads now have $7,500 in seed money to launch their product.
They could win more when the team heads to a national incubator contest this summer.