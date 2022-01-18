Mesquite ISD Sixth Grader Becomes Published Author

Mesquite ISD is celebrating something good because one of their young students has become a published author.

Peniel Nnamdi is a sixth-grade student at Terry Middle School. The 11-year old recently launched her first book in November, called "How To Be Successful: A Simple Guide to Success For Children."

The interactive book features lessons and seven important steps to help kids in their everyday lives. Families can grab a copy of her book on Amazon.

“I’ve been raised by a family that teaches me values, and I just want to follow them,” she told Mesquite ISD.

The district featured her in their Made to Excel series, recognizing extraordinary students and staff across the city.

Peniel wrote her first book in third grade, an unpublished story about superheroes. But years later, said she wanted to create something bigger to help young children.

Outside of writing, Peniel loves sports, choir and volunteering.

She plans to write even more books to inspire kids to be leaders in their community.