Mesquite ISD Nurse Honored for Work in Schools

Mesquite ISD is celebrating one of their own.

Nurse Pam Sherrill is the Mesquite ISD Nurse Facilitator and for the first time since 2011, a school district nurse has been selected as one of DFW’s Great 100 Nurses.

“It’s a huge honor,” Elizabeth Fernandez, Director of Communications and Marketing for Mesquite ISD, said. “Since 1991, there have been 3,000 nurses given this distinction and only 63 of them have been school nurses.”

Sherrill travels to all of the district's schools to help other nurses do what they need to do to keep students safe.

“It is a team effort. We come in early and we stay late. It’s so humbling because they are amazing. I was so humbled and so surprised to have received the honor,” Sherrill said. “It’s a lot more than band-aids and ice packs. We have medically fragile kids here at the school so there are procedures that we must follow for them. We do a lot of teaching, not just with the students, but also their families. A lot of this is even counseling. Counseling the students, even the staff members when they need it. We are full service.”

Sherrill was nominated by one of her colleagues for her 26 years of dedication and her willingness to help others. She, along with so many, has been keeping students and staff members safe physically and mentally, especially during a global pandemic.