Mesquite ISD

Mesquite HS Students Send Encouragement to Younger Students

By Laura Harris

Students across North Texas are out of class indefinitely. That reality is hitting a lot of kids hard, especially the ones who always looked forward to time spent with their older mentors.

Some of the student-athletes from Horn High School in the Mesquite ISD didn’t want those kids to feel like they had been forgotten, so they sent students at Achziger Elementary School video messages of encouragement.

The Horn High School students are part of the Horn Heroes. It’s a group of students who mentor younger students, some of which, have special needs.

