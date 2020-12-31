Mesquite Elementary School Could Get Kindergarten Biking Program

Kindergarteners at Shands Elementary School in Mesquite may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes with the help from an organization on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike.

What that organization is trying to do across Texas and the country is Something Good.

The organization, All Kids Bike equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride: teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, and a fleet of brand-new bikes and helmets.

If funded, Shands Elementary would be the fifth school in Texas to launch the program, and would teach over 100 kindergartners how to ride a bike per year. There are already 248 schools in 37 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the program and to make a donation to seal the deal for Shands Elementary in the All Kids Bike Program.