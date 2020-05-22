McKinney ‘Little Free Pantry’ Is Open 24/7 for Those in Need

Fifth graders at McKinney Christian Academy want people in their community to know they have resources to help those hit hard by COVID-19.

They created a video as part of their service project to get the word out.

“We are the McKinney Little Free Pantry, our motto is 'take what you need, and leave what you can. Groceries, toiletries, and hygiene products, available for you, for free,'” the fith graders at McKinney Christian Academy said.

No questions asked, and no judgment.

The McKinney Little Free Pantry is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to those who need it, and it’s all run and stocked by the 5th graders at McKinney Christian Academy.

They’re able to fill their 11 pantries up to three times a day and have partnered with local agencies to get more food out as needed.

So far, they’ve been able to help over 500 families in their community.

“It was so fun just to get together and donate for it,” said fifth-grader Aubrey Hagstrom. “You feel like, really good. It’s just nice to know that you have helped someone in this world and that they’re like really happy now.”

“It’s really just a matter of getting food into the hands of people who need it with no judgment, no qualifications, and just allowing people to keep their dignity and come shop 24 hours a day. There’s always food there, and the pantries are always open,” said McKinney Christian Academy mom, Denise McGough.

A map with all the pantry locations is on their Facebook page.