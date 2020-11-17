Matthew McConaughey Honors South Dallas Mom as Local Hero

When Shawana Carter sat down to an iPad, she never knew actor Matthew McConaughey would be the face she was going to see.

“Can you hear me? Can you see me?” McConaughey asked.

The second Carter saw him she screamed.

Carter’s family, which included her husband and three of her four children, were living in a motel back in 2008. They needed help. Not just financially, but emotionally.

The family was able to get back on their feet, but Carter decided to help others who may be struggling just like her family once was. She created Carter’s House nonprofit in 2013 based in South Dallas. It’s a nonprofit that provides clothes, parenting resources and self-sufficiency programs for families in need.

McConaughey is the creative director for Wild Turkey, a bourbon company. They teamed up to celebrate people doing amazing things in their communities, especially during the pandemic.

“I’m calling to say thank you. Myself and Wild Turkey are shining a light on what we are calling local heroes and you ma’am are obviously one of those people,” McConaughey said on the video call.

McConaughey asked Carter what is one thing she would like, considering she has done so much for so many.

“My kids have never been to the beach,” Carter said.

McConaughey promised her that when the pandemic is over, he is sending them to Mexico for a family vacation.