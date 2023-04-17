Mansfield Parks & Rec Team Takes Puppies to Bluebonnet Photoshoot to Increase Adoptions

Animal shelters often have a tough time getting large dogs adopted, so the parks and rec team in Mansfield thought it could do something good to get a few into permanent homes.

The guys on the Mansfield Park and Recreation team who keep the city looking beautiful headed out to Oliver Nature Park with bluebonnets blooming and some dogs from the Mansfield Animal Shelter for company.

A partnership with the shelter was just what the next top models needed to get the proper inspiration for solid gold bluebonnet photos.

It turns out the team did a glamour shot photo bluebonnet session before but there needed to be a good reason to strike a pose again.

Picture perfect moments happened as the guys paired up with pups needing some love.

City spokeswoman Ann Beck says they came up with many of the poses on their own - lying in the grass; puppies crawling all over them. It didn't matter. The post on social was liked and shared. Absolutely love this! Thank you guys for helping to get these pups adopted!," one follower wrote.

The goal of it was to get the dogs, seven of 'em including three Great Pyrenese puppies, adopted. Beck says it's just that time of year when the shelter gets more strays and more puppies.

The idea to pair man and best friend worked!! Five of the seven dogs were adopted and have new families to love them.

"One of the puppies was adopted by someone in the parks department… not one of the guys from the photos, but another staffer who teaches classes at the nature park who saw the pups when we were taking pictures and fell in love!," Beck wrote in an email to NBC5. "Even though these five are gone, we always have dogs (and cats!) that need homes!!"