Fort Worth

Local Woman Delivers Goodies, Puppy Love to Health Care Heroes

By Laura Harris

Julie Culpepper

Something good has been happening for the past year at Texas Health Southwest Hospital in Fort Worth.

One of the nurses there, Magally Rolen, told us about the kind-hearted good Samaritan who has continued to show up for the medical personnel who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.

“For the last year, we have had two ladies that bring our nurses goodies every Thursday night, rain or shine, and sometimes they even bring their dogs so we can pet them,” Rolen said. “Many people have recognized our efforts during COVID and have faded away, but these ladies continue to be there for us with smiles, goodies and dog kisses.”

Rolen said it’s the little act of kindness that keeps the staff going, knowing that people notice.

Fort Worth
