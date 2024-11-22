Local, woman-owned business holding bra drive for women in need

Britt Wold has been supporting women since she can remember. That includes her gym GRIT Fitness which she founded in 2015.

Her objective was to build an empowering fitness concept based on her belief that mental grit, or “passion and perseverance for long-term goals” is the key to both fitness success and to living our best lives. Now she is using some of that same drive to support women experiencing homelessness. In more ways than one.

"We are in our second year of the bra drive," Wold said. "It's something we thought of because I just really wanted to find a way to support women and this is something many people don't think of. It's so specific so that they know we were thinking about them."

This will be the second year for the bra drive in partnership with Our Calling, a Dallas nonprofit helping people experiencing homelessness.

"It is more than a donation. People who help us put the donations together write a handwritten note to go with the bra. On that note, they may share maybe a challenge we've been through this year or something that we've been through and how we want to provide support. When we get feedback from Our Calling, they specifically talk about how women who receive the bra donations feel seen," Wold said.

Donations are being accepted at both GRIT Fitness locations: In the Dallas Design District at 1729 Irving Blvd, Suite 101, and SMU Boulevard at 5612 SMU Blvd, Suite 200. The donations will be accepted through November 30. They will then hold a bra-wrapping party at the gym location in Design District on December 1 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.