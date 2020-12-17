Local Woman Creates Book to Help Immigrants, Refugees in Dallas

A North Texas woman is doing something good to help immigrants and refugees more quickly acclimate when they come to Dallas.

Natalia Padilla helped put together “Local,” a bilingual, coloring guidebook full of resources that serve new residents, immigrants and refugees. It’s all through her educational push DSGN For Us.

“It comes with a set of illustrations created by immigrant kids,” Padilla said. “Our scholars from the Vickery Meadows Youth Foundation from an instructional class I have last summer.”

The Vickery Meadows Youth Foundation provides resources and opportunities for young people, many of them from immigrant families.

“I hope that people get basic guidance on how to navigate the city of Dallas, but also to be a source of positivity. The book comes with a set of poems written by a group of artists in Dallas. I just hope it lifts low-income communities and to guides new residents while unifying them with the nonprofit organizations that are in the book serving the area,” Padilla said.

She said it’s all about helping people become productive members of their community, faster.

She has started a buy a book, give a book campaign in hopes of donating 1,000 “Local” books to those in need.