Local Teen Partners with Kendra Scott to Raise Money for Families in Need

Jaxson Turner, now 15, had one wish on his birthday six years ago. He wanted to donate all of his gifts to people who needed them more than he did.

That idea has now grown into his non-profit, Never 2 Young 2 Care. N2Y2C is a 501c3 charity that facilitates projects to serve people experiencing challenges like homelessness, domestic violence, and poverty in North Texas.

For the second year, he is partnering with a big name to help push his mission forward. On February 12, 2023, from 11:00 am- 4:00 pm CST at Kendra Scott Allen Watters Creek and Kendra Scott Plano 20% of all sales will support Jaxon’s non-profit.

Since starting her company in 2002, Austin-based Kendra Scott has been committed to giving back. The brand’s program Kendra Gives Back, invites local charities and individuals to host in-store and online shopping events with 20% of the proceeds benefiting their cause.

Anyone that can't make it in person please shop online and use web code GIVEBACK-JAXON at checkout at kendrascott.com on February 11th -12th! Please call the Kendra Scott store for any help at (469) 795- 0988 or email halie.crutchfield@kendrascott.com for any questions.